Read this now: Turkish car bomb kills at least 35 | RBG not retiring

Turkish media reported that a car bomb north of a town just captured from ISIS by Turkish forces killed at least 35 people, including civilians and Syrian opposition fighters. The Syrians put the death toll at 45. The car bomb detonated outside a security office.

Malaysianpolice are investigating how two women received a nerve agent allegedly smeared on the face of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. They surmise it was a massive amount of the chemical because small amounts of the substance are difficult to detect.

Supreme CourtJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburgsays she doesn't plan to retire from the court anytime soon. The 83-year-old judge appeared on a BBC broadcast Thursday night and said she plans to serve as long as she can.

A Colorado rancher plowed 800-feet long letters reading 'Trump' into his land. He said he was frustrated by the negativity coming from President Donald Trump's opponents. He also said if the president sees the sign flying overhead, he's invited to stop by the ranch.