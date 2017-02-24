'Shark Tank' hits $100 million in deals and 10,000 jobs created

Now in its eighth season, ABC's reality TV show "Shark Tank" is hitting an impressive milestone with the episode airing Friday night: The sharks have made $100 million worth of investment offers on the show.

Since the show first aired in 2009, more than 600 entrepreneurs have ventured into the "tank" to pitch their business ideas to a rotating panel of investors, or "sharks," according to a statement from ABC announcing the milestone. (Not all investment offers made on the show end up closing.)

The deals offered on the show have funded businesses that have, in turn, created more than 10,000 jobs, according to interviews with sharks published on the show's Facebook page.