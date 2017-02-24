    ×

    The Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq — and the elusive 1 percent move

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Getty Images
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq continue to be without a 1 percent move all year.

    The last time each index moved 1 percent — in either direction — was on Dec. 7.

    This streak will reach 53 sessions for all three indices if markets don't see a 1 percent move on Friday. That is notable, considering the Dow will surpass its 52-session record that ran from May to July 2014.

    The Dow is now on track for its longest streak without a 1 percent move since a 60-session record 10 years ago, which spanned from November 2006 to February 2007.

    The S&P 500 continues to have its longest streak without a 1 percent move since a 62-session streak from April to July 2014, and the Nasdaq since a 73-session streak from June to October 1989.

