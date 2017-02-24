At a time when the country is divided regarding just about everything, there is one priority we can all agree upon: the need to grow the economy and encourage the creation of more good-paying jobs.

While public attention understandably focuses on the president's high-profile cabinet selections, one obscure position receives little attention — yet it's vitally important to the future of our economy.

The position: "vice chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve system for supervision."

The "vice chair for supervision" position was legislatively created in the wake of the financial crisis and designed to shape polices regarding the supervision and regulation of financial institutions under the Federal Reserve's jurisdiction. Under the new Trump administration, the position is ready for appointment.

The vice chair for supervision will have a major impact on our economy. Decisions made by the vice chair for supervision will directly or indirectly affect personal loans, checking accounts, credit, savings, investment, real estate development, home buying, innovation, equipment purchases, business start-ups and the ability of the "unbanked" to access needed banking services.

As the vice chair for supervision makes key decisions, he or she will have a chance to strike a better balance between ensuring that capital needed to dramatically grow the economy is available, while still ensuring banking practices are responsible and prudent.

Such rebalancing is essential because too often regulations begin with good intentions, but end with too much red tape and bureaucracy. For example, the "Volcker Amendment" to the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 was well-intentioned and needed. It was designed to prohibit banks from engaging in proprietary trading which exposed banks and others to too much risk. The law passed by Congress was a fairly simple directive to have regulations drafted to end the practice. But, the resulting regulations (including preamble, rules and guidance) are now several hundred pages long and they are very complex. As a result, substantial resources have been detoured from higher value activities, like small business lending, to legal and other compliance costs — simply because regulators failed to write the regulations in a clear and simple manner.



The cumulative impact of examples like this is that banks are squeezed in ways that ultimately squeeze customers and the economy. As banks have been forced to hire lawyers and compliance specialists to wrestle with red tape, business loans of less than $1 million have declined by 15 percent since 2008.