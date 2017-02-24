This is what people eat while watching the Oscars

Planning on ordering in and watching the Academy Awards this Sunday? It's likely you'll be craving something spicy or a little bit fancier than your normal fare.

Data from Grubhub determined that people gravitate toward spicy foods like spicy tuna tempura rolls, spicy beef salad, and spicy drunken noodles when they settle in to watch the Oscars. Four out of the top 10 most ordered dishes on Oscar Sunday last year were packed with heat.

Topping the list was Vietnamese pho, with orders spiking 192 percent on the night of the award show compared to other Sunday nights in 2016. Here's how the other dishes stacked up: