From the ad world to the art world, Tim Decker has made a career out of his passion for paint.

The wildly successful speed painter can whip up a masterpiece in just minutes. His giant portraits feature celebrities like Adele, Frank Sinatra and Martin Luther King Jr.

After making the radical move to walk away from his six-figure salary job in advertising, he now rakes in close to half a million dollars every year giving high-octane performances for charity and corporate events.