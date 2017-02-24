Trump signs another executive order in push to slash regulations

President Donald Trump on Friday signed another executive order as part of what he calls a broad push to curb regulations and help businesses.

The measure directs federal agencies to create "regulatory reform" task forces which will evaluate federal rules and recommend whether to keep, repeal or change them. Trump's administration wants the officials to reduce what it deems expensive or unnecessary rules.

Surrounded by business executives in the White House before he signed the order, Trump claimed "excessive regulation is killing jobs" and "driving companies out of our country like never before." He said the measure is "one of the many ways that we're going to get real results" in scaling back regulations.

Pledges to roll back regulations and slash taxes for individuals and corporations have helped to drive investor and business executive optimism. Trump also claims his policies will drive job growth, particularly in the Rust Belt regions that sealed his electoral win. He already signed one measure expanding regulatory review, with the goal of revoking two regulations for every new one put forward.

The executives who stood with Trump in the White House advise him on policy and met with him Thursday.