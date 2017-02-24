Trump: US doesn't need 75 percent of 'horrible, repetitive' regulations

President Donald Trump on Friday again pledged to chop 75 percent of regulations ahead of signing another executive order aiming to curb rules and help businesses.

"We're going to put the regulation industry out of work and out of business. And by the way, I want regulation. I want to protect our environment. I want regulations for safety," Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. "I want all of the regulations that we need and I want them to be so strong and so tough. But we don't need 75 percent of the repetitive, horrible regulations that hurt companies, hurt jobs."



Trump's proclamation came shortly before he planned to sign an executive order to put "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies, according to Reuters. His administration wants the officials to "focus on eliminating costly and unnecessary regulations," the report said.

Pledges to roll back regulations and slash taxes for individuals and corporations have helped to drive investor and business executive optimism. Trump also claims his policies will drive job growth, particularly in the Rust Belt regions that sealed his electoral win. He already signed one measure expanding regulatory review, with the goal of revoking two regulations for every new one put forward.



Last month, Trump told a group of business executives that he wanted to cut regulations by 75 percent or "maybe more." He did not explain how he came to that number.

Trump already has signaled that the federal government will reduce its role in the oil and gas industry by clearing the way for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines. Though Trump claims he will still protect the environment while slashing regulations, environmental groups and Democrats have slammed his actions so far.