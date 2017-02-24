A measure of consumers' attitudes remained slightly below the decade peak recorded in January, the University of Michigan reported on Friday.

The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index to hit 96.3 in February. Economists expected index to hit 96 in February, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

"Overall, the Sentiment Index has been higher during the past three months than anytime since March 2004. Normally, the implication would be that consumers expected Trump's election to have a positive economic impact," said Richard Curtin, Surveys of Consumers chief economist, in a release.

"That is not the case since the gain represents the result of an unprecedented partisan divergence, with Democrats expecting recession and Republicans expecting robust growth," Curtin added.



The monthly survey of 500 consumers measures attitudes toward topics, such as personal finances, inflation, unemployment, government policies and interest rates.