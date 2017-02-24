US stocks slip as record rally takes a breather; financials lag

    ×

    U.S. equities traded lower Friday, taking a breath from their most recent run at record levels.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 25 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The 30-stock index was on track to snap a 10-session streak of closing at record highs, its longest since 1987.

    The S&P 500 dropped 0.24 percent, with financials lagging. The Nasdaq composite lagged, falling 0.31 percent.

    "It does look like things have softened up a bit," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "But I don't see any major meltdown coming. The economic backdrop is still incredibly strong."

    Dow futures briefly fell more than 100 points about 30 minutes before the open. The Dow and S&P 500 entered Friday's session on track to post weekly gains, while the Nasdaq was marginally negative week to date.

    European stocks also fell, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index declining 1.29 percent.

    In turn, U.S. Treasury and gold prices rose. The benchmark 10-year note yield fell to 2.34 percent, while the two-year note yield declined to 1.16 percent. Gold futures for April delivery jumped 0.59 percent to $1,258.90 per ounce.

    "Global stocks were exposed to downside shocks on Friday as the growing concerns over U.S trade policies impacting regional economies sparked waves of risk aversion," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM. "The heightened political risks in the U.S and Europe have revived an appetite for safe-haven assets with Gold becoming an investor's popular choice."

    In the U.S., the major stock indexes have surged recently on the back of comments made by President Donald Trump that a tax reform plan could come soon.

    Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday that his goal was to get something through Congress by the August recess. However, experts are concerned that this timetable may not be feasible, given Congress' agenda already includes repealing Obamacare and a Supreme Court nomination.

    Trump is set to speak at a joint Congress session Tuesday night, and investors will be listening closely as they look for more clues about his legislative agenda.

    "Portfolio managers could find fault with Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. However, most firms recognize that the GOP will encounter snags when cobbling together the details of its fiscal stimulus," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note.

    In economic news, U.S. new home sales rose 3.7 percent in January, below the expected increase of 6.3 percent. Meanwhile, consumer sentiment in the U.S. hit 96.3 in February, slightly above an estimate of 96.


