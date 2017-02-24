US stocks slip as record rally takes a breather; financials lag

U.S. equities traded lower Friday, taking a breath from their most recent run at record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 25 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The 30-stock index was on track to snap a 10-session streak of closing at record highs, its longest since 1987.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.24 percent, with financials lagging. The Nasdaq composite lagged, falling 0.31 percent.

"It does look like things have softened up a bit," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "But I don't see any major meltdown coming. The economic backdrop is still incredibly strong."

Dow futures briefly fell more than 100 points about 30 minutes before the open. The Dow and S&P 500 entered Friday's session on track to post weekly gains, while the Nasdaq was marginally negative week to date.

European stocks also fell, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index declining 1.29 percent.

In turn, U.S. Treasury and gold prices rose. The benchmark 10-year note yield fell to 2.34 percent, while the two-year note yield declined to 1.16 percent. Gold futures for April delivery jumped 0.59 percent to $1,258.90 per ounce.