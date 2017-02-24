Wall Street expected to open lower after Dow's record close

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday after the Dow and S&P set fresh records.

The Dow Jones industrial average notched its 10th straight record close and the S&P 500 closed marginally higher after reaching a new all-time high.

On the earnings front Royal Bank of Canada, Foot Locker, Public Service, JC Penney and Trivago are among companies set to report before the bell on Friday.

On the data front new home sales and consumer sentiment are due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.36 percent lower on Friday morning.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.19 a barrel on Friday morning, down 0.69 percent, while U.S. crude was around $54.12 a barrel, down 0.61 percent.