Here's what an Oscar nomination means to an independent studio

The benefits of an Oscar nomination or win in a major category are no secret. Feature films from Hollywood's biggest studios often see a bump at the box office surrounding their Oscar nods, and producers, directors and actors forever have "Oscar winner" or "Oscar nominee" attached to their names in trailers and movie posters.
But for production companies outside of Hollywood's "big six" looking to gain a foothold, an Oscar nomination alone can be a truly transformational event.
ITN Productions is the creative and commercial arm of ITN, a British news and multimedia content company. While it's far from being a bootstrapped start-up — pulling in around $175 million in revenue in 2016 and operating since 1954 — ITN is working to expand its production arm and gain a larger footprint internationally.
On Sunday, it could do just that, by taking home its first Academy Award, after its first-ever nomination for a documentary short called "Watani: My Homeland."