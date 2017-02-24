    ×

    With market's 'excessive optimism,' investors should look at the 'anti-Trump trade': Expert

    Closing Bell Exchange: Fundamentals and valuations matter   

    The stock market is suffering from excessive optimism and overconfidence, but there are still opportunities if investors know where to look, expert Larry Glazer told CNBC on Friday.

    "They're going to get a whole lot more selective since the election," the portfolio manager for Mayflower Advisors said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

    "Perhaps we should take the Trump trade and turn it on its head and look at the anti-Trump trade."

    Since President Donald Trump's victory in November, the market has rallied as investors looked to the potential of tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending. Specifically, financials and infrastructure stocks have soared.

    Instead, Glazer would look at ETFs that cover Mexico, the U.K. and emerging markets, which he said are areas that have been left behind.

    "There are opportunities but not where people are positioned right now," he said.

    Andy Kapyrin, director of research at RegentAtlantic, agrees.

    While there hasn't been any meaningful profit gains by U.S. corporations, emerging markets saw a 4 percent in earnings growth in just one quarter, he said.

    "Ultimately you are buying earnings and you're buying earnings growth," he said. "You're getting it abroad and not in the U.S."

    Meanwhile, Evan Newmark, private investor and CNBC contributor, told "Closing Bell" with the U.S. stock market at this level, he wouldn't be buying anything right now.

    For one, there has been nothing concrete from Trump on any of his campaign promises and the equity market doesn't care at all, he said.

    Also, "it is hard to justify these equity markets unless you believe that within within a year you have percent GDP economic growth or a 10-year [Treasury] at 3 percent. Right now the bond market is saying it doesn't believe what the stock market is saying," he added.

    Jim Cahn, chief investment officer at Wealth Enhancement Group, doesn't think the market levels are sustainable without tax cuts, although he believes some sort of tax reform is likely since Republicans control the White House and Congress.

    "You don't get the tax cuts, this market pulls back in a dramatic way," he said.

