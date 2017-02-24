Yes, there's an app for that, but should you pay for it?

There's an app for that, even if you have to pay for it.

Yet with so many available these days, it's often possible to find something to suit your needs for free. The trade-off is you may not get some convenient features that the paid model offers. Another downside is that the developer often gets to use your personal data on the free app to make money in other ways, usually through advertisements and/or referral fees.

"If you aren't paying for the product [app], then you are the product," said Jitesh Keswani, CEO of e-Intelligence.in, a search engine optimization company. "You agree to compromise your personal data to app advertisers. You agree to be disturbed and annoyed by the frequent pop-up ads."

"We live in a world where so much is available for free, but often there is limited value in the free information," said Kerri Moriarty of Cinch Financial, which charges web users a fee for personalized financial guidance. "Our decision was directly in response to the fact that all the alternatives … [recommend] products that earn them the most money [from referrals] … as opposed to what's actually in the user's best interests."