You will regret these choices in 10 years

It's easy to come up with excuses and justify not getting started. The longer you fill your head with rationalizations and empty excuses, the less time you have to take action.

It's easy to say, "I will start when I have more experience, money, time and resources". By this time next year, you will have a lot more excuses. It's a cycle. And once you get caught in the loop, it, can be difficult to break free and do something meaningful you care about.

The self-criticism and self-doubt will always be present, and the only solution is to just act in spite of them.

Your first e-book, article, song, podcast, freelancer work or creative work never will not be satisfying and perfect, and it's okay. But it pays to start anyway. In ten years, you will be glad you tried.

There will always be a reason why it can't be done. People constantly explain away why they couldn't, shouldn't, didn't, or simply wouldn't do something. When you make excuses, you are simply saying, "I'm not in control." But guess what — you are the only person who is fully in control of your actions and decisions in the world. Making excuses robs you of your personal power.

People make excuses because of the fear of the unknown. Others are just afraid of change, rejection and embarrassment. Fear locks you in your comfort zone. And nothing magical or remarkable happens in your safe zone. You can stop making excuses if you learn how to eliminate all traces of fear from your life.

The next time you experience a setback, don't make an excuse. See it as a challenge, learn from it and move on. Excuses are distractions, and they reduce your confidence and self-belief. You don't want that — especially when you still have a lot to show the world.

Waiting to be picked

"What pick yourself means is that it's never been easier to decide to be responsible for your own work, for your own agenda, for the change you make in the world. To have a chance to matter. Not to be finished right now, but starting now. Pick yourself means we should stop waiting and whining and stalling. The outcome is still in doubt, but it's clear that waiting just doesn't pay." — Seth Godin

Today, there are more ways than ever to pick yourself and show your work. Far easier to have someone notice your creative work. And if you're driven and focused, you may discover that the market loves what you do. That people come back for more of what you have to share or say.

That's how you build public reputation. A good or even great one. You can become the best in the world at something that people value. You may not be able to monetise from it immediately, but showing up everyday makes the biggest difference.

ou have everything you need to make an impact in the world. You don't even have to start your own business. What you need is something you can you can emotionally and deeply connect with. Don't think too far into the future. Use what you have right now at where you are and witness the magic of creative work. If you're thinking about it too much, chances are you're killing it.