Final Trade: ORCL, AN & more 16 Hours Ago | 00:51

The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.



Pete Najarian was a buyer of Oracle (ORCL).

Brian Kelly was a seller of AutoNation (AN).

Dan Nathan was a buyer of General Electric (GE).

Guy Adami was a buyer of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

Trader disclosure: On Feb. 23, 2017 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders:

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, SLV.

Pete Najarian owns calls: AAL, AMJ, AKS, BVN, BZH, C, CCL, CSCO, CHK, CLF COP, CRM, ETP, GE, GDX, GLD, GILD, IBN, INTC, JBLU, HUM, HMY, KORS, KMB, MT, MTW, ORCL, P, PAA, POT, RIO, SVU, SV, UAL, UNP, WFT, WLL, WY, WLC, GLD, UUP, ZIOP LONG: AAPL, BAC, BLL, DLTR, DIS, EBAY, GILD, GM, HAIN, HD, HUM, IBM, INTC, JWN, K, KMI.A, KO,KORS, LUX, MOS, MSFT, MRK, MRVL, RW, RHT. Puts: PJC

Dan Nathan is long XLV March put spread, SPY May put spread, VIX long March call spread.

