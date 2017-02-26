Sterling was last quoted down 0.40 percent against the dollar in early Asia trade, with the pound/dollar pair trading at $1.2415 at 8:18 a.m. HK/SIN, dropping from levels above $1.2500 in the previous session. Earlier, the pound fell a bit over 0.50%.

Experts pointed to a report from the Times newspaper that suggested Prime Minister Theresa May was preparing for the Scottish government to call a second independence referendum to coincide with the triggering of Article 50 in March.

"If that's the case, I suspect there's been a bit of an overreaction here," Ray Attrill, global co-head of foreign exchange strategy at the National Australia Bank, told CNBC.

Attrill added, "If the market does seriously think there can be another independence referendum much sooner than that, then remembering how hard the pound fell in early September 2014 just in front of the prior referendum, then the memory of that makes Sterling a fairly easy sell here."

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.78 percent, with exporters likely under pressure from a relatively stronger yen, which traded at 112.06 to the dollar at 8:13 a.m. HK/SIN, strengthening from levels above 112.80 last week.

Major exporters were mostly lower, with Toyota down 0.87 percent, Honda down 1.32 percent and Sony off by 0.89 percent.