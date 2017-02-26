Hedge fund managers had a rough year in 2016, and pretty much none of their customers were happy about it.

At a time when legendary investor Warren Buffett has almost nothing nice to say about big money managers, investors say they plan on allocating less money than they did in 2016. During that year, hedge funds surpassed $3 trillion in total assets but also saw some $110 billion walk out the door as investors grew unhappy with sub par returns.

In all, just 3 percent said returns for the year topped expectations, according to a survey of managers and investors conducted by industry tracker Preqin. Only 31 percent said returns met expectations, while 66 percent said returns fell short.

Of course, hedge fund investors are a fickle crowd. Back in 2013, when the industry rode a red-hot stock market to a 9 percent gain, a mere 21 percent said returns beat their hopes.

Yet coming on the heels of a big year for outflows, another weak performance could siphon even more cash out. Meanwhile, Buffetttook aim at hedge funds in his annual letter released on Saturday, excoriating them for charging big money for advice that has largely under-performed low-cost index funds.

"Preqin's interviews with investors at the end of 2016 indicate that the fundraising challenges of the past year show little sign of abating in 2017," Amy Bensted, the firm's head of hedge fund products, said in a statement. "This is undoubtedly a concern for firms in terms of both

retaining capital and fundraising over the year."

Indeed, investors indicated a strong likelihood that they'll be putting their cash to work elsewhere.

For 2017, 38 percent of those surveyed said they are planning on reducing cash allocations, the highest level recorded in data going back to 2009. Those willing to maintain their current allocation numbered 43 percent, while only 20 percent plan to increase, with both numbers being at their lowest in the data set as well.

However, the attitude towards hedge funds depends on strategy.