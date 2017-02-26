Huawei launches phone for the Instagram generation as it continues challenge to Samsung, Apple

Huawei has launched a smartphone called the P10 with a dual lens camera aimed at social media savvy users, as it continues its aggressive push in chasing Samsung and Apple, and branches into new territories like the U.S.

The new device, which will be available next month, comes in two variants: The regular 5.1 inch P10, and the 5.5 inch P10 Plus, and was launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on Sunday. A 64 gigabyte (GB) P10 will cost €649 ($685), while the P10 plus will cost €699 ($744) for a 64GB version and €799 ($844) for a 128GB iteration.

Key features include:

Huawei supercharge technology allowing the phone to get a full battery on a 90 minute charge

Dual lens camera with one 12 megapixel sensor and a 20 megapixel sensor

Fingerprint sensor on the front

Eight colour variations including some with a textured back

Runs Android 7

In a briefing ahead of the launch, Hauwei executives played up the camera and software.

The camera software is able to recognize 190 different facial points and adjust lighting to take the perfect portrait picture to upload to social media.

Huawei also runs its own software called EMUI 5.1 over Android and this brings feature such as picture editing tools and also a way to optimize how the device runs.