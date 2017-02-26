Huawei Watch 2 launches to take on Apple and doesn’t need to be connected to your phone

Huawei has launched the Huawei Watch 2 as it takes another stab at the smartwatch market with a focus on fitness, looking to steal users from the likes of Fitbit and Apple.
The device comes in two variants - the regular Huawei Watch 2 and a "classic" version - and was launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on Sunday.
Key features include:
- Ceramic bezel
- A space for a SIM card meaning the device does not have to be tethered to a phone to use cellular functions like phone calls
- Runs Android Wear 2.0
- The "Classic" version is stainless steel
Huawei emphasized the fitness aspects of the device with apps on the smartwatch to help guide your exercise and training sessions. The software can tell you if your heartrate is too high for example.