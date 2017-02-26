Huawei Watch 2 launches to take on Apple and doesn’t need to be connected to your phone

The 4G version of the Huawei Watch 2 can offer two days usage on a full charge. Without the cellular connectivity, the smartwatch can last 3 days with normal usage.

But the smartwatch market has been a tough one to crack for many vendors. In the third quarter of 2016, shipments of smartwatches declined nearly 52 percent year on year to 2.7 million units, according to IDC. Huawei does not feature in the top five vendors by market share. The Huawei Watch 2 is the company's second smartwatch, following on from the original Huawei Watch it launched at MWC last year.

But analysts aren't convinced by the need for smartwatches just yet.

"Huawei is having another roll of the dice with its latest Android Wear powered smartwatches and although they are an improvement over its first device the broader category still appears to be offering a solution for a problem that does not really exist," Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC by email.

"Getting consumers interested remains an ever present challenge."