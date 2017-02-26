LG launches G6 smartphone to make up for G5 flop

Nonetheless, losses in the South Korean firm's mobile division continue to widen. In the fourth quarter of 2016, LG's mobile division reported a 467 billion won ($412.9 million) loss, which widened from 60.9 billion won in the same period in 2016.

LG admitted that the G5 failed to appeal to the mass market, and it hopes the G6 can deliver.

"We are proud of what we bought to market with the G5. What it didn't do was appeal to the masses," Jeremy Daniels, head of operator sales at LG Electronics U.K., told CNBC in an interview.

"With the G6, it was Important to make a product this time with mass appeal and to make sure we had strong aesthetics."