"La La Land" might have been an Oscar favorite but political activism steals the spotlight.

The 89th Academy Awards saw "La La Land" sweep a total of 6 awards, including wins for best director, best actress, best cinematography and best original score. The musical rom-com had garnered 14 nominations.

Coming-of-age film "Moonlight" scored a major upset when it took home the best picture award that "La La Land" had been expected to win. "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the winner for best picture after actor Warren Beatty was reportedly given the wrong envelope.

The ceremony this year was considerably more diverse than the last two years, when no actors of color garnered any nominations. The backlash over a lack of representation led the Academy to promise doubling membership of minority groups by 2020. It handed out 7 acting nominations to people of color, including Octavia Spencer and Dev Patel, this year.