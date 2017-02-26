Awards season this year has been underscored by increased political involvement in Hollywood following the election of President Donald Trump last November.
Host Jimmy Kimmel joked about actress Meryl Streep's "uninspiring and overrated performances." His comments mirrored the President's tweets about Streep after she criticized his stance on immigration during last month's Golden Globes.
Kimmel later tweeted the President while hosting the ceremony.
Blue ribbons also became the accessory of choice among guests even though the dress code at the Dolby Theatre might have been black tie. Director Barry Jenkins and best original song nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda took to the red carpet wearing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) blue ribbons, in support of the organization's role in defense of constitutional rights.
Alessandro Bertolazzi, while accepting the Oscar for makeup and hairstyling for his work in Suicide Squad, told the audience, "This is for all the immigrants."
Best Picture "Moonlight"
Best Actress Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Best Actor Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Best Director Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
Best Supporting Actress Viola Davis "Fences"
Best Cinematography "La La Land"
Best Live Action Short Film "Sing"
Best Documentary Short "The White Helmets"
Best Documentary Feature "OJ: Made in America"
Best Foreign Language Film "The Salesman," Iran
Best Animated Feature "Zootopia"
Best Animated Short Film "Piper"
Best Adapted Screenplay "Moonlight"
Best Original Screenplay "Manchester by the Sea"
Best Original Song "City of Stars," "La La Land"
Best Original Score "La La Land"
Best Sound Editing "Arrival"
Best Sound Mixing "Hacksaw Ridge"
Production Design "La La Land"
Best Costume Design Colleen Atwood, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"
Best Makeup "Suicide Squad"
Best Film Editing John Gilbert, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Best Visual Effects "The Jungle Book"
Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.