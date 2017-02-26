Nokia 3310 returns for $52 and it has Snake

The Finnish start-up has partnered with Foxconn to help manufacture the device.

HMD came up with the idea of reviving the iconic device after demand from users.

"We were interacting with consumers and asked what was the best ever Nokia device that you have ever had and out of that questionnaire it was the 3310. And then we though, ok, what the heck, lets have some fun and create this. Because this is an amazing way from a communication point of view to say now there is a new chapter of Nokia," HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela, told CNBC ahead of the launch.

Nokia's original 3310 sold over 100 million units, according to CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood, who called the phone a "worldwide phenomenon".

But analysts warned HMD needed to position its brand as new innovative product.

"New Nokia must manage a brand balancing act between appealing to those with fond memories for old Nokia handsets of the early 2000s, and at the same time positioning Nokia as an innovative and forward looking brand," Ian Fogg, head of mobile at IHS Markit, told CNBC by email.

"By launching a new version of popular Nokia phone from years ago, the company risks appearing as a nostalgia brand, rather than the innovative start-up it needs to be to gain significant mobile market share."

HMD also released three new Nokia-branded smartphones. Click here to read CNBC's report.