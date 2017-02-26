Nokia 3310 returns for $52 and it has Snake

The iconic Nokia 3310 handset has made a comeback and is soon to be on sale for 49 euros ($52).
Last year, a Finnish start-up called HMD Global, made up of ex-Nokia execs, acquired the intellectual property required to make phones from Nokia. This included branding and technology.
HMD Global has revamped the classic 3310 but keeping the qualities that made the original handset so popular - robustness and battery life.
The Nokia 3310 - which was launched at Mobile World Congrss (MWC) in Barcelona on Sunday - has features including:
- 22 hours talk time, 10 times more than the original. It lasts a month on standby mode
- Choice of four colors including the original navy blue
- Has the popular "Snake" game
HMD said the phone would be released in the second quarter of the year.