Op-Ed: The EU is in bad shape, but the euro is a well-managed currency

Add to the original program rampant crimes in no-go zones of major urban and suburban areas, horrendous terrorist carnage, insecurity of France's open borders and uncontrollable religious and social militancy of minority groups -- and you have a perfectly updated political platform of Ms. Le Pen's Front National.

Being an astute politician, Ms. Le Pen is mixing this up with France's rising poverty, an unemployment rate of 9.6 percent and the economy's quasi-stagnation (with growth rates of 1 percent) to show the dismal failure of the governing elites.

That is not a bluff. She has votes on all these points. But the bluff is her threat to take France out of the E.U. and the euro area. She has no votes for that.

Ms. Le Pen is railing against the E.U. for reasons of uncontrolled immigration, open borders, security problems and too much sovereignty ceded to the E.U. Commission over a broad range of economic, political and social issues. So, if elected, she says she would not go to Berlin, as is the custom, but to Brussels to negotiate these issues. And, of course, she would delight in ruffling the feathers in Berlin, because she would not allow the Germans to boss France around by using Brussels bureaucracy.

Can she win? Yes. She has a clear shot at the presidency if the centrist candidate, the young Mr. Macron, continues to conduct his bland, "same-old-thing" colorless campaign. His repeated trips to Berlin may also be his political kiss of death. [Mr. François Fillon, an experienced right-of-center politician would win hands on, but he is being destroyed by law suits.] Ms. Le Pen, by contrast, is a formidable fighter "au nom du people" (in the name of the people), with arguments that are connecting with people's concerns -- and she is driven by a rage to win (aka, "fire in the belly").

Germany has also become an exciting political theater. The scorched-earth austerity policies, huge social and security problems created by unbridled immigration, and a rejection of German highhandedness in the rest of the E.U. have taken a toll on the governing center-right Christian Democrats. The long-serving Chancellor Angela Merkel is losing ground in the run-up to next September elections to Martin Schultz, a passionate European and a candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD).