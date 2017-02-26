Samsung will reveal its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8, at an event on March 29, the company said on Sunday.

Usually, Samsung's flagship smartphones are launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona, which is currently taking place.

But Samsung has previously stated that it would delay the launch of the S8 following the Note 7 fiasco, in which the electronics giant was forced to recall and discontinue the devices because several caught fire.

It will be a key device for Samsung which has not launched a flagship smartphone since last February. Meanwhile competitors including Huawei and LG used MWC on Sunday to bring out their latest smartphones.