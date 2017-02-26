Samsung takes a swipe at Apple iPads with a Windows tablet that comes with keyboard and stylus

Samsung has launched a tablet with a keyboard that runs Windows, and an Android flagship tablet on Sunday, as it steps up its challenge against Apple's iPads, hoping to keep users hooked on its brand following the Note 7 disaster.
The South Korean electronics giant Sunday took the wraps off the Galaxy Tab 3 and Galaxy Book tablets at the Mobile World Congess (MWC) trade show in Barcelona.
Galaxy Tab S3
- Can play content in high dynamic range (HDR). This is video content filmed in way to make the contrasts sharper, giving a better depth to the picture
- Four speakers located on the corners of the device. It gives a surround sound effect. The speakers are made by AKG, which is owned by Harman, a company that Samsung bought last year
- Runs Google's Android 7 operating system
- Weighs 430 grams
- 13 megapixel camera on the rear and a 5 megapixel front-facing camera