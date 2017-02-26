Separately, the Constitutional Court of Korea was due to hold its final hearing on Park's impeachment later on Monday.
The court held its first hearing on Dec. 22 after parliament voted to impeach Park earlier that month. At least six of the nine judges on the court, an independent body specializing in matters of the constitution, must approve or reject the impeachment motion by early June.
But a decision is now expected sooner rather than later.
The acting chief justice is due to step down on March 13, which should speed up the decision-making process, pointed out Thomas Byrne, president of the Korea Society.
The courts are currently short-handed and because they need to rule with a decent number of jurists, they won't be likely to make such a momentous ruling without the chief justice, he explained. "That's what's driving their timeline."
Park was not expected to attend that final hearing, which means she will not be offering any testimony. But that that may only worsen her public image, according to experts.
"It is a shame she choose not to testify, that displays the same aristocratic aloofness that her in so much trouble to begin with. She hasn't actually defended herself much, and this was a great chance to do so," said Kelly.
