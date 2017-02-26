Poll: How will Snap's IPO play out?

Snapchat, which is known for its disappearing photo and video messages, competes with both traditional media companies, as well as tech giants Google and Facebook for advertising dollars.

One of the coveted selling points for investors is its highly-engaged audience. At the end of 2016, Snap had 158 million daily active users, which was up 48 percent on-year.

For this week's Trader Poll, tell us how Snap's IPO will play out.