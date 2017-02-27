25-year-old CEO shares the career-killing mistake many young professionals make

Brian Wong, 25, is co-founder and CEO of mobile advertising company Kiip. The company works with big name brands like McDonald's and Pepsi and is on track to bring in an estimated $21 million in revenue this year.

Never one to adhere to traditional timelines, Wong finished college at 18 and has used a series of "cheats" to fast-track his career. Now, he jets back and forth between Kiip's offices on the East and West coast each month.

Wong says many young professionals make one common mistake that slows their career.

"Thinking that people won't take you seriously before you enter a conversation," Wong tells CNBC, "is one of the biggest mistakes [early-career] professionals make."