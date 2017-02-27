The database is compiled using a rules-based methodology. Leaders are derived using a mix of algorithms developed by MCAM that search all public filing for relevant criteria. The stuff that matters — the intellectual property and other intangible assets — are compared to the equivalent rights held by other firms; then the economic consequence of these assets on the underlying business is characterized.

This elusive quality — innovation — may also be a secret sauce that helps power outperformance. Since last March, the CNBC IQ 100 is up 36 percent versus a gain of 22 percent for the S&P 500.

It's also fun to look at the companies that are left out of the list: a lot of tech companies you think might be innovators aren't.

Or at least that's the way Martin sees it. Take Alphabet, formerly Google: not on the list. "Google is an advertising agency wrapped in the seduction of a search engine," Martin told me back in October. "Their marginal revenue comes entirely from ads, not from technology. Their business is advertising; they are not a tech company."

He hasn't changed his mind: they're still off the list. "It's been getting worse, not better."

Facebook doesn't make the cut either. By its own admission, Facebook is best categorized as an advertising company, according to Martin. And the architecture and infrastructure that powers most of Facebook is built on systems owned by or licensed from other companies. "As soon as Facebook derives substantial revenue from IP that it owns — Oculus, for instance — it will be considered for inclusion in the index," Martin told me.

What about Snapchat? That wouldn't make it, either: "It's got a beautiful platform — graphics overlay, interactive stuff but what that is is stickiness for the consumer, but it's not core technology," he said.

