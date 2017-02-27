    More From Entertainment

    Big oops at the Oscars
    Actors of 'Stranger Things' accept Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017
    In quotes: Awards Season gets political
    In this photo taken on September 29, 2016, Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao trains at a gym in Manila.
    Pacquiao, Khan announce they will fight on April 23
    Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen in “Logan.”
    Fox aims to break the box office again with R-rated Wolverine movie
    Michael Rapino, CEO, Live Nation
    Live Nation shares dip following its fourth-quarter financial report
    This man quit his 6-figure job to become a 500k painter
    Penske nascar racing
    Nascar's Penske: The sport is 'stronger than ever'
    Apple Senior Vice President Eddie Cue discusses Apple Pay, the company's new mobile payments solution, at the Apple Special event
    Here's the best argument for Apple buying Netflix
    CEO and co-founder of Snapchat Evan Spiegel
    Snap's IPO is based on the idea that teens don't watch TV — but they do
    Shawn "Jay Z" Carter
    Jay Z is said to be setting up a VC fund
    A close-up view of the Lego Star Wars death star at Hamleys Christmas toy photocall.
    Lego's new building plans
    Redstone poses with Megan Fox at the 2014 LA premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."
    Paramount CEO Grey to depart as soon as next week: sources
    Check out this t-shirt designed for new dads
    UK beer tie
    Last call for boozy lunches for London’s financial services industry?
    Deepika Padukone attends a publicity event for the Paramount Pictures title 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' on February 9, 2017 in Beijing, China.
    This could be the first major deal Trump’s team is negotiates with China
    How Hollywood plays into US-China's trade ties
    Kate Upton is once again on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition for 2017.
    Vehicles drive past the New York-New York Hotel & Casino, left, and MGM Resorts International Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    MGM stock sinks 9 percent after fourth-quarter results disappoint
    Monopoly says goodbye to this iconic game piece
    Philipp Schindler
    Google chief business officer: Fake news should be taken 'very, very seriously’
    Harrison Ford
    Harrison Ford has near miss with passenger plane at airport
    Apple's new TV show trailer about apps gets panned by techies
    A smartphone with the logo of the Youtube video sharing website on the screen, in front of a computer screen showing the front page of Youtube.
    Top YouTube publisher says platform doesn't make it easy to find premium content
    Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., left, and Reed Hastings, president and chief executive officer of Netflix Inc.
    Op-Ed: Why Facebook needs to buy Netflix
    A scene is filmed on location near the Hengdian World Studios, Zhejiang province, China on Jul. 24, 2015.
    China's movie industry is back in business
    Venice Carnival begins in style
    John Oliver
    John Oliver’s season premiere asks: ‘How did we get a pathological liar in the White House?’
    Honoree Meryl Streep speaks onstage during the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Greater New York Gala at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on February 11, 2017
    Meryl Streep renews harsh criticism of Trump
    Gene Simmons
    Gene Simmons on brand building
    Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live."
    Baldwin sets 'SNL' record, McCarthy returns as Spicer
    Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on November 28, 2016 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California.
    The Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World Resort.
    Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9%
    Rosie O'Donnell attends The Actors Fund 2016 Gala at Marriott Marquis Times Square on April 25, 2016 in New York City.
    Read this now: O'Donnell as Bannon? | Tom Price sworn in | Disney wand recall
    Surfer and Snapchat Content Creator Danny Berk and Recording Artist and Actress Olivia Holt snapchat at the Citadel Outlets' 15th Annual Tree Lighting Concert at Citadel Outlets on November 5, 2016 in City of Commerce, California.
    Snapchat to co-produce a reality show about getting back together with your ex
    Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on February 10, 2017.
    'We could be the winners' with great content, Discovery CEO says
    Alec Baldwin speaks onstage during the We Stand United NYC Rally outside Trump International Hotel & Tower on January 19, 2017 in New York City.
    Alec Baldwin promises 'big' Trump impression on SNL
    Shanghai Disneyland opened with a bang and has welcomed about 7 million visitors since the park's opening in June 2016.
    Disney theme parks are booming in Asia, but Chinese geopolitical risks loom
    Cramer: Bob Iger makes it tough for you to sell Disney
    The new Apple TV is displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, September 9, 2015.
    Apple's TV is 'worse than cable,' and needs a purpose, shareholder says
    Tyra Banks speaks onstage during the 2016 ESSENCE Festival presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
    Celebrities Tyra Banks and Jessica Alba bow out of Celebrity Apprentice show
    French-born model and actor Gilles Marini poses with Mickey Mouse at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida
    Disney stock to rise 20%, RBC Capital says, citing potential ESPN gains
    Jeffrey Bewkes
    Time Warner earnings beat expectations, helped by 'Harry Potter' spinoff
    Disney Earnings
    The Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Bob Iger speaks onstage during "From 7 Dwarves to 140 Characters" at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, Oct. 9, 2014.
    Traders give their reasons to buy shares of Disney
    Bob Iger
    Disney CEO Bob Iger: 'An all-out trade war with China would be damaging'
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the afternoon of May 7, 2014
    After-hours buzz: DIS, BWLD, PNRA & more
    Bob Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.
    Disney shares drop as revenue falls short
    Dr. Dre with Beats by Dr. Dre headphones
    Dr. Dre is actually a huge force at Apple Music
    Good reason to be pessimistic on Disney: Pro
    Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the 'Sean Spicer Press Conference' sketch on February 4th, 2017.
    Sean Spicer swallows whole packs of gum daily. Is that really a good idea?
    Lady Gaga made $0 from her Super Bowl LI performance
    Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Co.
    Ahead of Disney earnings report, the Street eyes ESPN and Iger
    Bullish on Disney, enertainment driving viewership
    Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the "Sean Spicer Press Conference" sketch on February 4th, 2017
    Sean Spicer fires back at Melissa McCarthy’s ‘SNL’ sketch
    What's Disney worth without Bob Iger?
    The Super Bowl halftime show drones weren't flying live
    An image from the Airbnb Super Bowl television advertisement.
    Super Bowl commercials: 2017’s winners and losers
    The New England Patriots celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51
    Super Bowl 2017: Advertising in turbulent times
    Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on NBC's "Saturday Night Live."
    On SNL, Melissa McCarthy plays Sean Spicer by gobbling gum, slamming reporters

