Award ceremonies are renowned for celebrating the entertainment industry's latest set of achievements, however this season's shows have quickly turned political as attendees voice their opinions on topical issues.

From Meryl Streep's speech about President Donald Trump at the Golden Globes, to other stars using their acceptance speeches to raise awareness on subjects close to their hearts, politics has been a common theme.

CNBC takes a look at some of the most noteworthy political moments from this year's set of award shows.