CNBC's 'Billion Dollar Buyer' and Tilman Fertitta Search for Houston Entrepreneurs

CASTING CALL MARCH 9TH AT GEORGE R. BROWN CONVENTION CENTER

Houston Billionaire gives small businesses in the Greater Houston area the opportunity of a lifetime on CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer"

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. AND HOUSTON, TX – February 27, 2017 – CNBC's primetime series "Billion Dollar Buyer" and Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta are searching for entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Greater Houston area to bring their unique product or service to the George R. Brown Convention Center Thursday, March 9th from 10am-6pm CT for an open casting call and a chance to be featured on CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer." If these local small businesses have what it takes, they could potentially strike a deal with one of America's most successful businessmen.

"Houston is my hometown and I want to help those in our community turn their small business into big business," said Fertitta. "If you think you've got what it takes to earn my business, we want to hear from you and possibly feature your product on the show."

Fertitta is scouting the region for the most innovative new products local entrepreneurs have to offer – everything from food and drink for his restaurants and casinos, to furniture and lighting for his hotels. Those interested in bidding for Fertitta's business who have a product or service that applies to the restaurant, retail, hospitality and gaming industry, will have the opportunity to present to "Billion Dollar Buyer" producers and top buyers from Landry's. For more information or to apply online, visit billiondollarbuyercasting.com.

Since the show's inception in March 2016, Fertitta has impacted Houston's own Bravado Spice, serving the company's artisan hot sauces at all 28 Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. locations nationwide. Another Texan company received the deal of a lifetime when Fertitta made a large investment in Austin's own Liber & Co., now serving its cocktail syrups in select cocktails at 63 Saltgrass Steak House restaurants and 39 Claim Jumper restaurants nationwide. And Cameron, Texas-based beef supplier 44 Farms received the largest deal in the show's history with a $2 million purchase in Season Two.

In each hour-long episode, Fertitta spends time with two small businesses, samples their goods, gets to know their owners, and assesses their compatibility with Landry's, Inc. He points out flaws in their product and operations, shares his expertise, and pushes for improvements. In the end, he decides whether to place a transformative purchase order with one of the companies, both, or neither.

Fertitta oversees more than 500 properties and over 50 leading restaurant, hotel, and entertainment brands, ranging from high-end properties like Mastro's and Morton's The Steakhouse, to such mainstream destinations as Rainforest Cafe, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Saltgrass Steak House, and five Golden Nugget Casinos. With an annual supply spend of $2 billion, his buying power is second to none.

"Billion Dollar Buyer" is produced for CNBC by Endemol Shine North America with David Tibballs and Robin Feinberg as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Luke Bauer are the executive producers for CNBC.

For more information about "Billion Dollar Buyer", visit billiondollarbuyer.cnbc.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! #BillionDollarBuyer.

Endemol Shine Group's companies in North America are behind such hit series as Big Brother (CBS), The Biggest Loser (NBC), Hell on Wheels (AMC), Ink Master (Spike), Kingdom (AT&T Audience Network), MasterChef (FOX), MasterChef Junior (FOX), The Almost Impossible Game Show (MTV), Swamp People (History), The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo), Steve Harvey (NBCU), T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle (VH1), Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge (CMT), Billion Dollar Buyer (CNBC) and upcoming Hunted (CBS), Superhuman (FOX), and I'm Dying Up Here (Showtime).