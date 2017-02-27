One company is using an obstacle course to start a conversation about race at work

At one company in Chicago, employees are doing more than talking about Black History Month. Advertising agency Havas created a real-life obstacle course in the lobby that lets employees experience the kind of frustrations and irritations known as "micro-aggressions" that many black people face in the office.

The installation is dressed up in phrases that black people have heard from coworkers, ranging from, "That's so ghetto," to "Can you teach me how to Dougie?"

Also part of the course is the "Beam of Perception," where participants have to walk a fine line to avoid the labels "angry" or "lazy."