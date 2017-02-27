Jim Cramer on Warren Buffett: If investing were the NBA, he'd be LeBron

If investing were like the NBA, Warren Buffett would be superstar LeBron James, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

"I found myself analogizing. ... He's in the NBA. There's LeBron [James], OK. Couple other guys. And that's it. And it's just another profession of superstars where you get to a level and there's only a couple of people who can play," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

Buffett, appearing on CNBC's "Squawk Box" earlier Monday, talked about a range of topics including his latest investments, the stock market and the economy, and the presidency of Donald Trump.

The Berkshire Hathaway chief said he more than doubled his holdings in Apple in January, even though he doesn't personally own an iPhone.



"Apple strikes me as having quite a sticky product, and an enormously useful product to people that use it," Buffett said.

Buffett, who supported Democrat Hillary Clinton for president, also said he would judge Trump after four years, first and foremost, by how safe the U.S. has been kept.

The comment came after an interview with talk show host Charlie Rose, which aired last month, in which Buffett said, "We've, net, bought $12 billion of common stocks since the election." Buffett had said it was "in large part" his decision.

Cramer said he appreciated the "humble" investor's sentiment surrounding the Trump administration.

"He really just said, 'Look, it really doesn't matter about the White House," Cramer said.

—CNBC's Matthew J. Belvedere and Elizabeth Gurdus