Global digital video game sales got off to a strong start in 2017, boosted by growth in downloads to consoles and PCs after the holiday season, according to a new report.

Revenue from games downloaded directly to consoles, PCs and mobile devices surged 9.8 percent in January from the same period last year to $7.47 billion, analysis firm SuperData Research reports. It does not include sales of physical software.

Sales to PCs rose 34 percent, while revenue from games downloaded to consoles like Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation jumped 32 percent year over year.

"The shift to digital for the console market shows no signs of a slowdown, particularly in the U.S. where the segment rose 43 percent," SuperData said in a report.

