US futures point to flat open as stock try to extend record run

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Monday, as stocks tried to continue their recent record run.

The Does Jones industrial average finished marginally higher last week, recording its 11th straight record close. This is the index's longest winning streak since 1992.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also finished marginally higher. The Nasdaq is currently on a five-week winning streak. Futures point to a flat opening for the Nasdaq and S&P.

In earnings, American Tower and Vimpelcom are among the companies that reported results before the bell. In the afternoon, Priceline, Workday and ZTO Express are set to post earnings.

On the economic data front, durable goods orders are expected at 8:30 am ET, while pending home sales are due at 10 am ET.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.28 percent.

Meanwhile in oil markets, Brent crude was up 46 cents to $56.45 a barrel on Monday, while WTI crude was up 39 cents to $54.38 a barrel.