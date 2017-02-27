Here's what it's like to be a stand-in for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Atlanta-based father of four Alvin Streeter had known for a while that he resembled Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He just didn't realize he could make that into a job.
In 2015, Streeter was taking time off from The Home Depot, where he was the district manager, to work on a small side business. A friend suggested he do background work on movie sets to keep busy. "So I did," he tells CNBC. "Last December, I popped up on a few different TV shows."
"Atlanta is a hot spot for movies," he explains. "There's so much happening here. All your major films are made here and there are so many jobs in the industry that are pretty lucrative."