Here's what it's like to be a stand-in for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

In early 2016, Streeter submitted an application to do background work on "Baywatch," due out in 2017, which happened to be Johnson's next movie.

"I never heard anything, so I went on about my business," says Streeter. "Then I get a call around mid-March asking if I'd like to come down to Savannah and stand in for Mr. Johnson. I didn't know what they were talking about at first. I thought it was a prank call."

He headed down to the movie set in Savannah, Georgia, met Johnson and his team, and, "to my surprise, there was a lot of similarity," Streeter says. Johnson's team agreed. A few weeks later, they asked Streeter to stand in for Johnson's next movie, "The Fate of the Furious" (2017).

Since, Streeter has also worked on "Jumanji" (2017).

"I just feel privileged," he tells CNBC. "Because while this is a freelance job, his entire team has embraced me, so when they do a movie on the east coast, I feel like as long as I want to do it, I can do it."