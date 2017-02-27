Investors view UK as third most important country for growth prospects despite Brexit: Report

Investors appear to have shrugged off any Brexit concerns to adjudge the U.K. as the third most important country in terms of company growth prospects, according to a report published Monday.

Britain's international business standing has not been negatively impacted by looming Brexit negotiations and has moved up one place to be level pegging alongside Germany, according to analysis from professional services giant PwC.

"Importance could be interpreted in a positive light – that the countries selected would be those expected to grow most or fastest. On that basis, the Brexit vote and all the uncertainty surrounding the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU appear not to be deterring investors," Hilary Eastman, head of global investor engagement at PwC, said in a note.

One in three of the 550 global investors and 1,300 CEOs surveyed placed the U.K. in their top three countries in terms of corporate growth, up from just 19 percent last year when Britain voted to leave the European Union (EU).

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is widely expected to meet her self-imposed April deadline to begin divorce talks with the bloc.