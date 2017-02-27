How a classic math problem gave Reed Hastings the idea for Netflix

Netflix is a behemoth worth more than $60 billion, but the idea for the company stemmed from a textbook engineering example, according to its co-founder.

During a session at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on Monday, Reed Hastings, the company's CEO, discussed how the idea of Netflix came about.

Hastings talked about Andrew Tanenbaum, a computer scientist who wrote a math problem asking students to work out the bandwidth of a station wagon carrying tapes. It required someone to work out how many tapes could fit in the station wagon, how much data the tapes could hold, and then how quickly the station wagon could get to the destination.