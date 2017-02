Within the sphere of Thiel's influence was Trae Stephens, who oversaw the Defense Department transition for Trump after several years at Thiel's data and cybersecurity start-up, Palantir, Politico reported.

According to Politico's unnamed sources, Stephens made "unusual" comments and questions about saving money on defense procurement. Palantir receives millions of dollars annually from the federal government.

CNBC is reaching out to Thiel, Palantir and the Trump campaign for comment.

Trump transition team's code of ethics required that members disqualify themselves from involvement in any particular transition matter which may directly conflict with a financial interest, and address any appearance of a conflict with the general counsel. In December, a spokesperson for Thiel declined to tell CNBC whether either he or Stephens had signed the agreement.

