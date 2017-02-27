Priceline shares gained 3 percent in extended trading Monday after the company reported earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.



Here is how the company did compared with analyst expectations:

— EPS: $14.21 vs. $13.01 expected, according to Thomson Reuters' consensus

— Revenue: $2.35 billion vs. $2.32 billion expected, according to Reuters

— Gross bookings: $15.11 billion vs. $14.57 billion expected, according to FactSet's consensus



Priceline posted fourth-quarter earnings of $14.21 a share on $2.35 billion in revenue. Those figures easily topped comparable year-earlier earnings per share of $10.73 on more than $1.99 billion in revenue.

CEO Glenn Fogel said the company saw "accelerating growth in room nights booked for the full year 2016 over 2015."

Shares of the travel technology company initially gained about 3 percent in after-hours trading. The stock later pared those gains and was last seen more than 1 percent higher.

Priceline has skyrocketed 30 percent in the past 12 months, hitting an all-time intraday high of $1,664.99 as recently as Feb. 23.

In its third-quarter earnings report, Priceline said its restaurant booking site OpenTable would pare back its growth strategy. As a result, the company said its earnings were negatively impacted by a $941 million impairment charge due to a slower expansion strategy at OpenTable.

"While OpenTable will continue to pursue ... growth opportunities, they will do so on a more measured and deliberate basis," Priceline said in a statement.

Earlier this month, shares of competitor TripAdvisor shed more than 10 percent after reporting revenue that missed analyst expectations.

— CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.