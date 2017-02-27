Qualcomm CEO: Globalization is still 'good for America'

Amid nationalist movements across the globe, Qualcomm's overseas success is still good for America, CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC on Monday.
"We are integral to a global supply chain that supports electronics," Mollenkopf told "Squawk on the Street." " It's actually quite good for America .... I also think that stability or success in American business — or overseas success of American business — is a great stabilizing force for the country as a whole, and we think we have a role to play there."
Mollenkopf spoke from international tech trade show Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where Qualcomm's new Snapdragon processors were front and center, powering new phones like the Sony's Xperia XZ Premium. The trade show comes as American lawmakers are debating a tax that would essentially subsidize exports and tax imports.