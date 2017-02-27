Read this now: Attacks on Jews | Iceland's snowstorm | Tebow returns

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Crews are cleaning up a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia after vandals knocked over hundreds of headstones this past week. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says this kind of behavior cannot be tolerated, and the city has offered an award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

And the anti-Semitism isn't constrained to Philadelphia. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered an investigation Monday into bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers across the state. The threats in New York are part of a wave of bomb threats against Jewish centers that is sweeping the country.

In weather news, the unseasonably warm weather in the Northeast is a contrast to that of Iceland. The nation saw a historic snowfall, seeing 20 inches over the weekend. That's the biggest February snow storm to ever hit Iceland.

Finally, Tim Tebow is back, but not in the jersey you may expect. The former Denver Bronco and New York Jet quarterback arrived at spring training for the New York Mets on Monday. Tebow had signed a minor league contract, but held a news conference Monday. Mets manager Terry Collins said that once Tebow is comfortable, they'll bring him up to the Majors.