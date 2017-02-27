Read this now: PwC in damage control | Cosby jury request | Teens disillusioned on politics

Here are some of the key stories CNBC is following this hour:

Top accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is doing damage control this morning after an epic mix-up at the Oscars over the best picture award. Jordan Horowitz, producer of the movie "La La Land," was forced to acknowledge the major error last night. The actual winner for best picture was "Moonlight." Tabulators gave presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope.

Bill Cosby returned to a Pennyslvania courtroom Monday, with his defense team asking the judge to bring in outside jurors for his criminal sexual assault trial. Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting a former Temple University employee. Cosby's lawyers are concerned pre-trial publicity could hurt their case.

A new survey finds children between the ages of 13 and 17 are almost as disillusioned as their parents about the nation's political divide. However, the poll, conducted by the Associated Press NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, did find that the teens were a bit more optimistic about the future.