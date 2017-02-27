Sony launches phone with world's first 4K HDR screen and superfast download speeds

Sony launched a smartphone with the world's first 4K high dynamic range (HDR) screen, improved camera, and the ability to download large files at super-fast speeds, as it looks to stabilise profits in its once-struggling mobile division.
The Xperia XZ Premium was unveiled on Monday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and marks Sony's continued bid to play in the premium end of the market against the likes of Apple, Samsung and Huawei.
Key features include:
- The world's first 4K resolution high dynamic range (HDR) screen. This means the resolution is four times better than high definition displays. HDR is a way of making the blacks blacker and whites whiter on screens to create an image with more depth
- Capable of downloading at 1 gigabyte per second. This means films can be downloaded in a matter of seconds
- Broadcast-quality camera allowing for super slow motion video at 960 frames per second
- 5.5 inch display
- 19 megapixel rear camera and 13 megapixel front-facing selfie camera
- Mirror finish in a range of colours
The Xperia XZ focuses on Sony's strengths including display technology and camera in a bid to boost profits. Sony has been on a path to stabilize the loss making smartphone division which finally saw profits in the last two quarters.
Under CEO Kazuo Hirai, Sony has slimmed down its smartphone portfolio and focused on key markets to return to profitability. But this has come at the expense of sales and market share.