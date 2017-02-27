Traders bet these 5 stocks will beat Wall Street's earnings expectations this week

A group of stocks reporting earnings this week could present an investment opportunity for traders nimble enough to bet on the companies that top Wall Street's expectations.

With most of the fourth-quarter reports out for members of the S&P 500 index, earnings increased by almost 8 percent from the same period a year ago. But there are still a few key stocks left to report.

CNBC PRO used crowdsourced earnings platform Estimize to find the companies that have a higher consensus EPS estimate from investors and traders than sell-side analysts. We then focused on the names with a strong track record of topping analysts' consensus.