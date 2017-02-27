Trading healthcare as industry CEOs meet with Trump

After healthcare CEOs had a meeting at the White House on Monday, the "Fast Money"traders picked health insurers as their stocks to trade within the healthcare space.

Trader Tim Seymour said he likes UnitedHealth. He said the stock is "the most diversified play in the space," because of its global potential, high growth in multiple segments and 15 times forward multiple.

Trader Karen Finerman said she like Anthem because the company is performing well on many points and the insurance industry is way less volatile than biotech.

Yet, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is where trader Guy Adami is placing his bet. He concedes there is potential for the sector to give up its latest gains, but for him, biotech is out of the political crosshairs. He said there is another 18 percent to the upside and he'll risk the stock trading down to $280, hoping that it would instead trade up to $350.

The IBB index, a key measure of biotech performance, is up 12 percent year-to-date and was $298.27 at the close.

Disclosures:

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

Karen is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, C, DAL, FB, FL, GLMP,, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, URI, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI long call spreads. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC, C, C calls, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, JPM calls, KORS, LYV, MOH, PLCE, SPY puts, WIFI, her firm is short IWM, MDY. Karen Finerman is on the board of GrafTech International.

Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, SLV.

Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM