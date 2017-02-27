US stocks hold flat as Trump speech looms; telecoms lead decliners

U.S. equities traded along the flatline on Monday as Wall Street looked ahead to a key speech from President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell just 4 points, with Home Depot contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 declined 0.04 percent, with telecommunications falling 0.8 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.04 percent.

Trump is set to speak at a joint Congress session on Tuesday, and investors will look for clues about the administration's plans for tax reform and deregulation.

"People are going to be cautious because the market has run up on expectations of tax cuts and deregulation," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "I think we'll see a bit of a repeat of last week."

The major stock indexes recorded fresh record highs last week but did not post gains as strong as the week before.