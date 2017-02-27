    ×

    US stocks hold flat as Trump speech looms; telecoms lead decliners

    Markets in a holding pattern   

    U.S. equities traded along the flatline on Monday as Wall Street looked ahead to a key speech from President Donald Trump.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell just 4 points, with Home Depot contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 declined 0.04 percent, with telecommunications falling 0.8 percent to lead decliners. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.04 percent.

    Trump is set to speak at a joint Congress session on Tuesday, and investors will look for clues about the administration's plans for tax reform and deregulation.

    "People are going to be cautious because the market has run up on expectations of tax cuts and deregulation," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "I think we'll see a bit of a repeat of last week."

    The major stock indexes recorded fresh record highs last week but did not post gains as strong as the week before.

    "Policy updates and implementations of those orders are something which investors seek. The hopes are quite high and the risk of disappointment is equally dangerous for the stock market in the US which had another record high on Friday," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets, in a note.

    In economic news, durable goods orders rose 1.8 percent in January, slightly above the expected 1.7 percent increase. Pending home sales, meanwhile, dropped 2.8 percent in January to their lowest level in a year.

    "The persistent rise in home prices well above the rate of inflation on top of a higher cost of funding have combined to moderate home sales," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyt at The Lindsey Group.

    Also on the economic calendar is a speech from Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan, a voting member on the central bank's policymaking committee.

    The Fed is scheduled to hold its next monetary policy meeting March 14, with the possibility of a rate hike high enough to keep investors intrigued. Market expectations for a rate hike in March are around 27 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

    U.S. Treasury yields rose after hitting a five-week low on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year note yield near 2.34 percent and the two-year note yielding 1.16 percent.

    The U.S. dollar slipped 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.06 and the yen around 112.26.

    In corporate news, Goldman Sachs downgraded Tesla to "sell" from "neutral," delays in the large-scale production of the Model 3. Tesla's stock declined more than 3 percent in the premarket.

    On tap this week:

    Monday

    Earnings: Hertz Global, Tenet Healthcare, Sotheby's, ZTO Express, Oneok, EOG Resources

    10:30 a.m. Dallas Fed mfg.
    11:00 a.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Target, Weight Watchers, AutoZone, NRG Energy, Blue Buffalo, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Steve Madden, Salesforce.com, United Health Services, SeaWorld

    8:30 a.m. Q4 GDP (second read)

    8:30 a.m. Advance economic indicators
    9:00 a.m. S&P/Case-Shiller HPI
    9:45 a.m. Chicago PMI
    10:00 a.m. Consumer confidence
    10:00 a.m. Richmond Fed survey
    3:00 p.m. San Francisco Fed President John Williams
    6:40 p.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    Wednesday

    Monthly vehicle sales

    Earnings: Best Buy, Mylan Labs, Broadcom, Shake Shack, Planet Fitness, Lowe's, Windstream, Luxottica

    8:30 a.m. Personal income and spending
    9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI
    10:00 a.m. ISM manufacturing
    10:00 a.m. Construction spending
    1:00 p.m. Dallas Fed's Kaplan
    2:00 p.m. Fed's Beige Book

    6:00 p.m. Fed Gov. Lael Brainard

    Thursday

    Earnings: Costco, A-B InBev, Ambev, Toronto-Dominion Bank, JD.com, Kroger, Burlington Stores, Autodesk, American Outdoor Brands, Wingstop, Barnes and Noble, Abercrombie and Fitch

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims
    7:00 p.m. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester

    Friday

    Earnings: WPP Group

    9:45 a.m. Services PMI
    10:00 a.m. ISM nonmanufacturing
    10:15 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker

    12:15 p.m. Fed Gov. Jerome Powell
    1:00 p.m. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer at Monetary Policy Forum
    1:00 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen, Executives Club of Chicago on outlook, with Q&A

