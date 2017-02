Yields on U.S. government debt rose on Monday, after 10-year Treasury yields hit a five-week low on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 2.329 percent from Friday's close of 2.317, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was marginally higher at 2.955 from 2.953 on Friday.

Last week, the 10-year Treasury yield fell 11 basis points, the steepest weekly decline since July 2016, according to Reuters.