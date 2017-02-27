Watch: White House's Spicer gives briefing as Trump's address approaches

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. Please refresh if you do not see a player above at that time.]



White House press secretary Sean Spicer gives his daily press briefing Monday as focus turns to President Donald Trump's Tuesday night address to a joint session of Congress.

Earlier Monday, Trump started to lay out the priorities for his speech. He said it will be focused on national security and will include a "big statement" about infrastructure spending.

He will also likely address his plan to call for a $54 billion, or roughly 10 percent, increase in defense spending, offset by cuts at most federal agencies.

